How Delta Police Track, Arrest Four Suspected Black Axe Members Allegedly Linked To Parcel Collected By  Mine Ogidi

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-More revelation has emerged after the operatives of Delta State police command tracked and arrest four suspected members of black axe confroternity with alleged link to the parcel containing barrette pistol collected by late Oghenemine Ogidi at Effurun garage in Delta State on May 1st, 2026.

The four suspects, according to a statement signed by Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi made available to Urhobotoday are Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Clifford Boleyelefa, Amadi Princewill and Amadi Felix Chibuike.

He disclosed that the four suspected gun runners were arrested in Bayelsa and Imo state respectively, after a pain staking investigation and intelligence led operations carried out by operatives of the command.

“The first suspect Emmanuel Chukwuemeka was arrested in Bayelsa on the 4th of May 2026 alongside his friend and roommate whose phone he used as a means of communication to purchase the gun. Emmanuel revealed that he bought the gun from one Amadi Princewill for the sum of Two Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira (#290,000) and sold the gun to one Desmond (at large) for the sum of Three Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (#380,000) who in turn billed it to Effurun and contacted Oghenemine Ogidi (now deceased) to collect it and send to Sapele.

Following the confession of Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, the second suspect Amadi Princewill was trailed and arrested in Imo State on 15th of May 2026. Upon the arrest of Amadi Princewill, and on interrogation, he stated that he bought the gun from one Amadi Felix for the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (#200,000).

“Consequently, Amadi Felix was trailed and arrested in Owerri, Imo State on 16th may 2026. All suspects are members of black axe confraternity. They will be charged to court upon completion of investigation, while manhunt for other suspects including Desmond is still ongoing,” CP Oyeniyi disclosed.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn