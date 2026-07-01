Oborevwori Motivates Delta Workers, Announces Approval Of  13th-Month Salary

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LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, announcing the approval of a 13th-month salary for civil servants in the state.

The governor made the announcement at the 2026 Public Service Week Dinner and Awards Night held in Asaba, where he also approved a threefold increase in the cash prizes for outstanding public servants.

He described the event as an opportunity to celebrate excellence, review the progress of the public service and inspire greater productivity, noting that the theme, “Reforms, Resilience and Results,” aligns with his administration’s MORE Agenda.

According to him, meaningful reforms can only succeed when workers are properly motivated, equipped and supported through policies that promote their welfare and professional growth.

Governor Oborevwori commended the Delta State Public Service for its dedication and professionalism, saying its commitment has been instrumental in implementing government programmes across key sectors.

Reaffirming his pro-worker stance, he said welfare-related memos always receive prompt attention.

“When I see any memo concerning the welfare of civil servants. I always approve it because I know the importance of having over 60,000 workers standing with this administration,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters have been completed and will soon be commissioned after the internal roads are tarred.

He also announced that official vehicles for the 11 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries had been procured.

He assured workers that affordable housing remains a priority, adding that his administration would continue to pursue practical solutions and strategic partnerships to improve access to housing.

Oborevwori also revealed that the salaries of the Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries had been increased by over 50 per cent.

He urged Permanent Secretaries and Directors to uphold integrity, professionalism and due process, describing Permanent Secretaries as the institutional memory of government.

“You are the landlords in the system while commissioners are tenants. Commissioners come and go, but the public service remains. Protect the system and always do the right thing,” he advised.

The governor congratulated award recipients and assured workers that his administration would continue to prioritise their welfare while pursuing reforms that would strengthen the public service and deliver better results for Deltans.

Earlier, the State Head of Service, Dr. Mininim Oseji, said the 2026 Public Service Week provided an opportunity for reflection, professional development, institutional bonding and recognition of excellence.

She commended Governor Oborevwori for his sustained support for the public service, noting that the administration’s interventions had improved workers’ morale and performance.

Dr. Oseji urged civil servants to embrace ongoing reforms, stressing that integrity, innovation and dedication remain essential for a productive and efficient public service.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding civil servants. Mr. Abuga Dennis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources was named the Best Civil Servant Farmer, while Chinwe Atisele of the Hospitals Management Board and Mr. Reuben Udolu of the Ministry of Women Affairs received awards as the most punctual staff.

The recipients were presented with cash prizes and plaques by the governor in recognition of their exemplary service.

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