Delta State Lawmakers Declare Member’s Seat Vacant After Defection From APC To NDC

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LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State House of Assembly has declared vacant the seat of the member representing Udu State Constituency, Hon. Collins Egbetamah, following his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defection to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The decision was taken during Tuesday’s plenary after the Speaker of the House, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, read Egbetamah’s resignation letter dated June 19, 2026.

In the letter, Egbetamah informed the House that he had resigned from the APC on April 30, 2026, to pursue his political aspirations.

Shortly after the letter was read, the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, moved a motion to declare the seat vacant. The motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Arthur Akpowowo, and was unanimously adopted by the House.

Presenting the motion titled “Consideration of the Letter from the Honourable Member Representing Udu State Constituency Pursuant to Section 109 of the Constitution,” Nwaobi said documentary evidence before the House confirmed that Egbetamah had defected from the APC to the NDC while still serving as a member of the Assembly.

The Majority Leader relied on Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides that a member of a legislative house shall vacate his or her seat if, having been elected on the platform of one political party, the member joins another political party before the expiration of the tenure, except in circumstances expressly permitted by the Constitution.

Following the adoption of the motion, Speaker Guwor declared Egbetamah’s seat vacant in accordance with Sections 109(1)(g) and 109(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The Speaker also directed the Clerk of the House to formally communicate the resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the necessary action.

“Accordingly, this honourable house is satisfied that the constitutional requirements under Section 109 of the Constitution have been fulfilled. Therefore, pursuant to Section 109(1) and (2), I hereby declare the seat of the honourable member representing Udu state constituency vacant with immediate effect,” the Speaker said.

The Speaker also directed the Clerk of the House to transmit the resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant authorities, while urging the electoral body to take the necessary constitutional steps to conduct a by-election to fill the vacant seat in accordance with Section 116(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Egbetamah’s defection was triggered by the outcome of the APC primary election, in which he was allegedly denied the party’s ticket in favour of another APC member, identified as DJ Ben.

Sources further told SaharaReporters that Egbetamah, a known loyalist of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, has remained out of favour with the current political leadership in Delta State.

“Collins is a diehard supporter and loyalist of Ovie Omo-Agege. He has been so disrespectful to the state governor and the system. Because of that, he was denied the APC ticket in the last primaries and the ticket was given to DJ Ben,” a source said.

“As a result of that, he decided to resign from the APC to join the NDC. He left to join his boss, Omo-Agege, but unfortunately, his seat has been declared vacant. Politics in Delta State is something else.”

“Those who defected from PDP to APC without anyone sanctioning them are the same people sanctioning a member who defected from APC to another political party, the NDC. What an irony!” a former principal officer of the House of Assembly lamented.

SaharaReporters

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