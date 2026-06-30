Ogidi: ASP Nuhu, Four Others Plead Not Guilty To Extra-Judicial Killing

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LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Prime suspect, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Nuhu and four other police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges over the 26 April extra-judicial killing of 28-year-old Warri musician Oghenemine Ogidi, aka “OG Million,” in Effurun, Delta State.

The suspects, now dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, were arraigned on Tuesday before Justice M. Nduka of the Delta State High Court 4, Asaba.

Standing trial with ASP Nuhu, aka “Ogbegbe,” were ASPs Owoloko Daurou Pamo and Okoh Kelechi, as well as Inspectors Goodluck Kingsley and Omonigho Ahweyevu.

Nuhu is charged with one count of “Murder, punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The other four defendants face “Negligent Acts Causing Harm, punishable under Section 344 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C21, Vol. 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Following their not-guilty pleas to the charges read to them, Justice Nduka adjourned the case to 14 July 2026 for the commencement of trial.

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, who led the Prosecution, said: “The defendants have been arraigned and have taken their pleas, as they are entitled to do.

“They pleaded not guilty, but our case is very straightforward. Nobody has the right to make himself the accuser, the judge and the executioner.”

He described the incident at the centre of the trial as “abhorrent,” and assured the court of diligent and expeditious prosecution of the case.

“We are fully prepared for the trial. I assure the public that justice will be served,” Ohwovoriole said.

Counsel for two of the defendants, C. Promise, also assured the court of readiness for trial, saying: “They have taken their pleas and the matter has been adjourned to 14 July. We will return to court on that date for the trial.”

Ogidi was killed at the Effurun Main Motor Park, Uvwie Local Government Area, after he was caught trying to send a parcel containing a Beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition to a receiver in Sapele.

Restrained with his hands tied behind his back, he was shot dead with an AK-47 by ASP Nuhu in public, a gory scene captured in a viral video.”

Vanguard

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