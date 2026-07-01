Tantita Security Revives Nigeria’s Economy, Restores Peace In Niger Delta – Funkekeme

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LAGOS JULY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senior Policy Adviser to the Delta State Governor and State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, has said the appointment of Tantita Security Services Limited to protect Nigeria’s critical oil assets has significantly improved the nation’s economy while restoring peace across the Niger Delta.

Speaking during an appearance on Beyond The Headlines on TVC, Solomon commended President Tinubu for entrusting the surveillance of the country’s oil installations to Tantita Security Services Limited, led by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo.

According to him, the security outfit has played a pivotal role in curbing crude oil theft, boosting oil production and increasing government revenue at the federal, state and local government levels.

Solomon described Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, as an illustrious son of the Niger Delta whose contributions to the region’s struggle have now translated into tangible economic and security gains for the country.

He said the activities of Tantita Security Services Limited have created employment opportunities for thousands of youths across the Niger Delta, reduced insecurity and ensured the uninterrupted flow of crude oil.

“There is peace in the region, oil is flowing properly and a lot of young men have been empowered. The President’s confidence in Tompolo is also a demonstration of trust in the people of the Niger Delta,” he said.

The former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly also praised the Tinubu administration for policies and initiatives benefiting the Niger Delta and the Ijaw people, including the legal backing given to the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko and the establishment of an oil and gas medical facility in Benikruku.

Solomon further defended the Federal Government’s economic reforms, saying they have released more resources to the various tiers of government and laid the foundation for Nigeria’s long-term economic stability.

He maintained that while the reforms may require patience, they are designed to deliver lasting benefits to Nigerians and should be sustained.

“Nigeria is too big for trial and error. These reforms prioritise the country’s long-term stability over immediate applause. The Nigerian people are the ultimate beneficiaries, and continuity is necessary to consolidate the gains already being recorded,” he said.

He warned that reversing key policies, including the removal of fuel subsidy, would undermine the progress already achieved, stressing that sustained reforms are essential to guaranteeing continued economic growth and national development.

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