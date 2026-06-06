Oborevwori Felicitates Udu Monarch, Okporua I, On First Coronation Anniversary

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LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated HRM Okporua I, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his coronation and ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

Governor Oborevwori’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued on Saturday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon.

The Governor described the monarch’s first year on the throne as impactful and remarkable, noting that his reign has been characterized by wisdom, peace, unity, and purposeful leadership in Udu Kingdom.

He commended the traditional ruler for fostering harmony among his subjects and working closely with government and other stakeholders to promote development and stability in the kingdom.

Governor Oborevwori said that the monarch’s dedication to preserving the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Udu Kingdom while embracing progressive initiatives had earned him the respect and admiration of his people and beyond.

According to the Governor, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate His Royal Majesty, Okporua I, Ovie of Udu Kingdom, on the joyous occasion of the first anniversary of his coronation.

“Your Majesty’s reign within the past one year has brought renewed hope, unity and progress to the people of Udu Kingdom. Your commitment to peace, development and the welfare of your subjects is commendable and worthy of emulation.”

Governor Oborevwori prayed for God’s continued guidance, good health, wisdom and strength for the monarch as he continues to provide purposeful leadership for the people of Udu Kingdom.

He expressed confidence that under the monarch’s stewardship, the kingdom would continue to witness greater peace, prosperity and socio-economic development.

The Governor wished His Royal Majesty, Okporua I, many more fruitful years on the throne and a successful reign marked by enduring achievements and blessings for the people of Udu Kingdom.

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