Oborevwori Extols Pastor Adekunle Ojo At 60

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LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Pastor Adekunle Emmanuel Ojo of Living Faith Church, Egba, Benin City, on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement issued on Saturday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Pastor Ojo as an impactful servant of God whose dedication to the advancement of Christianity and the spiritual growth of countless believers has continued to inspire many.

The governor particularly acknowledged Pastor Ojo’s role as the former pastor in charge of the Living Faith Church branch in Osubi, noting that his ministry left an enduring legacy of faith, service, and community development.

He said Pastor Ojo’s commitment to preaching the gospel, mentoring the younger generation, and promoting moral values had positively influenced lives across different communities.

Oborevwori commended the cleric for his humility, integrity, and steadfast devotion to the work of God, describing him as a worthy example of selfless leadership in the body of Christ.

The governor noted that Pastor Ojo’s six decades of life have been marked by remarkable service to God and humanity, adding that his contributions to Christendom remain invaluable.

While wishing him continued good health, divine grace, and greater accomplishments in the Lord’s vineyard, Oborevwori prayed that God would grant him many more fruitful years of impactful ministry and service.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate Pastor Adekunle Emmanuel Ojo on his 60th birth anniversary. Your life of faith, dedication, and service to God and mankind remains a source of inspiration. I pray that God grants you many more years of good health, wisdom, and fulfilment,” the governor stated.

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