Akpodiete Congratulates Deacon Chris Iyovwaye On His Victory At Delta  NDC Governorship Primaries

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)- NDC Delta state House of Assembly Aspirant for Ughelli North constituency 2 Delta state House of Assembly. Mr Christmas Akpodiete, Esq. has congratulated Deacon Chris Iyovwaye for his victory at the just concluded primaries of their party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) held on May 29th 2026 across Delta state.

Akpodiete congratulations comes after the party ‘s NEC affirmation declaring Deacon Chris Iyovwaye as the winner of the primaries.

According to Akpodiete, ” Decean Chris is an amiable man with remarkable integrity and sterling qualities.”

He described Mr Iyovwaye as a proven technocrats who has distinguished himself in business and politics.

He went further to say that he will rally give his full support to the NDC candidate and pledge to campaign with him to deliver him and win with him at the polls come February 2027.

Akpodiete assured Deltans that Deacon Chris shall bring all his experience to the table and reset Delta state social, political and economic landscape.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn