Why Olorogun Ese Gam Should Be Replaced In Next UPU Election?

By Godstime Oghenekparobo Assin

LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Some time ago, I came online to announce (publicly) that I was quitting Urhobo affairs. I had spent the past 12 years of my life promoting and projecting Urhobo.

I can wholeheartedly say that I started the social media projection of Urhobo with the uploads of Urhobo Current Affairs. I became known for this. I also became much more conversant with Urhobo affairs in the process. Much of what I researched and documented had been used by the UPU.

During the 90th anniversary celebration when the UPU published the Urhobo military and civilian governors, it was my work they lifted. Again, in 2022, my work occupied 5 pages of the programme brochure of UPU. I was honoured at the event among other prominent Urhobo sons and daughters. I am very confident that Onoriode Aziza and I are the youngest recipients of the UPU award.

Since inception, the UPU has been the only platform for which Urhobo people were heard. It was as powerful as that. The President General of UPU was seen as the leader of all Urhobo people. To the Urhobo people, he is our governor. We accord him the respect he deserves. A UPU president general was often an influential Urhobo man whose words commanded respect. When he speaks, his words are sought after. Mukoro Mowoe was like that. Salubi was outspoken. Was it Aziza that was not audible? Name it.

Past Presidents General were very outspoken before Omene emerged, and things took a turn. In fact, Omene is more or less the least of the past presidents general of UPU. Since Omene, the UPU has struggled to be heard. Every year, we assemble at Urhobo House in Agbarho. We call it a conference. We speak English and slight Urhobo.

Taiga made strategic moves to reunite Urhobo but suffered defeat eventually. He was wealthy but could not jettison political involvement. With his wealth, he could have produced a formidable successor. What left me worried was when Taiga awarded Okowa Ochuko r’Urhobo title. A good number of Urhobo people were also astonished.

Okowa completely divided Urhobo like he did to Delta PDP. Urhobo still struggles today to get its place afterwards. Enough of political involvement. We must now elect formidable people to head the UPU. Yahoo boys in the exco should now be shown the way out.

The governor must not get involved. He should steer clear of the forthcoming elections. He must not handpick a ‘legbere’ for us in the name of a president. We have been left in the dark for too long. Okuama was razed to dust with the UPU in a coma. Their voices were with their ‘side-chicks.’

We now need credible people to mount the UPU. A few days ago, I suggested some better names to replace Olorogun Ese Gam. I have now thought about my suggestion. Professor Onokerhoraye and Dr. Ejiro Imuere are better choices. Others might also be political because they are affiliated with one political party or the other.

The UPU should now have a media handle managed by a professional who should be well paid. There should be functional offices in the UPU house. The UPU can, if possible, set up a Jamb CBT centre in Ughelli, Agbarho, Orerokpe, and other places to ease the stress Urhobo people seeking admission into universities go through. If Mowoe and others could set up schools in their time, it’s also possible in our time. While I commend Olorogun Ese Gam for his service to Urhoboland, may I also seize this opportunity to inform him that the majority of Urhobo people are unhappy with his leadership style and now want him out. He should stoop to conquer by respecting the many voices against the few voices encouraging him to seek reelection.

