Why I Plan To Marry Three Wives Same Day-Isoko Musician

LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mr Arube Otor, the Delta State musician who recently went viral over his plan to marry three women on the same day, to make his wives four, does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

The Isoko musician who said he was motivated by his father who equally had three wives when he was alive said he hopes to add two more to his entourage.

He disclosed this when he sat with the Punch for an interview on sundry issues related to the

Asked why he chose to marry three women on the same day, he said, “What inspired me to decide to marry three women on the same day is rooted in my father’s example. When my father was alive, he married three women, and the remarkable thing was that when these women had children, you couldn’t tell which woman gave birth to which child. We lived together, ate together, and played together. This experience, growing up in such a unified family, greatly influenced my decision to marry three additional women.

“The reason I decided to marry them on the same day is because of the deep love the three women share for one another. They genuinely care for each other, and I could see the unity among them. This made it easier for me to decide that I would marry them on the same day, as they support one another in every way. I still have two pending. I plan to marry two more wives to make it a total of six.”

He said his first wife has no issue with him marrying more wives, and she, alongside his grown-up children, are all looking forward to the ceremony billed for January 19.

