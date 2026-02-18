When PANDEF, Others  Storm E.K. Clark Community For One Year Remembrance Ceremony

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kiagbodo Town of Burutu Local Government Areas OF Delta State witnessed new life again as top Niger Deltans led by Chairman of PANDEF Amb Godknows Igali stomed the community to mark the first year remembrance of the death of the Region’s Icon, Chief Sen Dr. Edwin Clark, OFR,CON, who joined the glory beyond on 17th February 2025.

Pandef first place of visit was the Palace of HRM Ogiogio II, the Pere of Igbilebri Mein Kingdom at Kiagbodo. The one year memorial thanksgiving service, which took place at the Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, was attended by dignitaries, which included the Hon Minister of Regional Development, Hon Abubakar Momoh as represented by Dr Chris Oghenechovwe. The second segment of the event included the laying of wreaths at the grave sides.

The speakers at the events described the late leader as a brutal truth keeper who believed that one should not be made a second-class citizen irrespective of his or her status. The interdenominational church Thanksgiving service was well attended by Pandef National executive members, Atete chapter chairmen including that of FCT, Abuja and Chairman of the Lagos Chapter, Prof Hope Eghagha.

Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini Pandef National Spokesman in a statement said, “Chief Clark was indeed an Icon worth emulating. He believed in Nigeria unity. He fought for the rights of the common man.

“At a time, the oil dwindled to about 700 barrels production per day, Chief Clark assembled all leaders of the region including Traditional leaders to interface with the aggrieved youths, which successfully led to the upward production of about 2m barrels per day even uphill date.

“So Chief Clark contributed to the uninterrupted free flow of the oil and gas, but it was his pain until his death that some of his agitations were not met. In fact, to date, the oil exploration companies haven’t moved their headquarters to the areas where they operate.

Chief Clark also regretted the state of the poor nature of the East West road, Calabar Itu road, and the moribund nature of the sea ports in Niger Delta as well as the comatose nature of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

“In fact, the vacuum created by the death of Chief Clark shall take a long time to fill but luckily, he has mentored a lot of persons who shall in no distance time continue to occupy such vacuum. May the Spirit of Daddy Clark rest in peace.”

