Warri: NAFDAC Confiscates Fake Products In Igbudu Market, Debunks Report Of Attack

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Officials of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has Confiscated fake Products In Igbudu Market, Warri, Delta state after intelligence reports indicated a proliferation of counterfeit regulated products in the market.

The operation, led by officers of NAFDAC’s Asaba Zonal Office, was supported by the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army and the market union.

The team visited identified shops and locations, where counterfeit products were discovered and evacuated. Items confiscated included suspected counterfeit cosmetics, including products bearing the Listerine and Nivea brand names.

NAFDAC also cautions the public against purchasing KY Jelly lubricant currently in circulation. According to the product’s Marketing Authorisation Holders, the last authorised supply was over five years ago; therefore, any such product currently found in the market should be treated as suspect.

The Agency also refutes social media claims that its officers were attacked or chased out of the market. The operation was successfully completed, with officers accessing all identified locations and evacuating the offending products.

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