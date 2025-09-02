Vice President Shettima Stands As Shining Example Of Purposeful Leadership At 59- Senator Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Senator Ede Dafinone on behalf of his family and the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, heartily congratulate the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, as he marks his 59th year birthday anniversary.

Dafinone in a statement disclosed that at 59, the Vice President stands as a shining example of purposeful leadership, dedication to public service, and unyielding loyalty to the Nigerian project, adding that the nation is blessed to have him at the centre of governance at such a critical time in Nigerian history.

“At 59, you stand as a shining example of purposeful leadership, dedication to public service, and unyielding loyalty to the Nigerian project. The nation is blessed to have you at the centre of governance at such a critical time in our history,” he stated.

The Senator further disclosed that this mile stone is not only a celebration of age but also a celebration of a remarkable journey of service, resilience, and uncommon leadership, just as he recalled that over the years, he had distinguished himself as a patriotic statesman whose commitment to national unity, peace, and sustainable development continues to inspire Nigerians across divides.

He said as Vice President, his role in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda has been pivotal in laying the foundation for economic revival, security reforms, and social stability, adding that his humility, intellect, and political sagacity have made him a beacon of hope for a new generation of leaders.

“It is my earnest prayer that Almighty God will continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, strength, and long life as you dedicate yourself to the service of our great nation. Congratulations, and happy birthday Sir,” he stated.

