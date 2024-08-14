Urhobo Women Raise Alarm Over Health Insurance Charges In Delta Hospitals

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Women Wing has raised the alarm over health insurance charges in Delta State hospitals

The Women has appealed to the Delta State Government to investigate health personnel in the state who charge them for services despite their health insurance cards.

The President of the Urhobo Women Wing, Mrs. Rose Oghene, made the appeal during the unveiling and distribution of Health Insurance Cards to 300 indigent Urhobo women sponsored by John Nani on Saturday at the Urhobo Cultural Centre, Okere.

She said, “We are pleading to the state government to look into the activities of the staff in the hospital. Most times when we access the facilities, they still charge us money for one thing or the other.

“We beg you, sir, Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, help us to carry this message to the staff of these hospitals and stop such charges even when we have our health insurance cards.”

Oghene commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission for this initiative, which she described as a wise decision for indigents to benefit from his robust MORE agenda.

In his remarks, Dr. Akpoveta, who applauded Mr. John Nani for sponsoring another 300 indigents, said that by the year 2030, as stipulated in SDG 3 of the United Nations, Delta would achieve Universal Health Coverage.

“Today we are here, this time to flag off the registration of 300 indigent/vulnerable members drawn from the 24 kingdoms of the Urhobo Nation, courtesy of renowned philanthropist, Chief John Nani.

“Through the Indigent Enrollee Adoption Initiative, we have created a platform where prominent personalities and high-net-worth individuals can make a tangible difference by adopting vulnerable indigents and purchasing health insurance premiums on their behalf.”

He said healthcare is a fundamental human right, yet for many in our society, access to quality healthcare remains an elusive dream, stressing that the vulnerable and indigent populations often face insurmountable barriers to obtaining the medical care they need.

On the challenges, Akpoveta said, “It is expected if 600 persons are accessing the health centre, one will complain, but the complaint of one is a burden on the 6000.

“So, we will take it up as a challenge and look into it to resolve such issues. Our services are free as long as you have been captured in the scheme.”

Akpoveta explained that the commission had held meetings with health centres in the state, including private and mission hospitals, to ensure that they have the mindset to render care.

