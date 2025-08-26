Urhobo/Itsekiri Crisis: Senator Dafinone Sues For Peace, Condemns Attack On Urhobo House

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta state, Senator Ede Dafinone has sued for peace in the new crisis brewing between the Urhobos and Itsekiri tribes in Warri South of Delta state.

Dafinone who made the demand in a statement said he received with deep concern the reports of fresh crisis brewing between the Itsekiris and Urhobos in Warri South Local Government Area.

He recalled that the Urhobos and their Itsekiri neighbours have coexisted as brothers for decades, sharing cultural, social, and economic ties that must not be destroyed by avoidable conflicts.

According to him, “The Urhobos and our Itsekiri neighbours have coexisted as brothers for decades, sharing cultural, social, and economic ties that must not be destroyed by avoidable conflicts. I appeal to both sides to embrace dialogue and peace, as peace remains priceless and irreplaceable. Violence can only bring pain, destruction, and setbacks to our communities.”

He appealed to all parties to exercise restraint and shun any acts of violence, just as he further called on the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to act swiftly in de-escalating the situation and ensure the safety of all communities.

The Senator said he is particularly troubled by reports of attacks on Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) House at Okere-Urhobo, stressing that such acts are deeply regrettable hence the UPU represent the heritage and identity of Urhobo people worldwide. He disclosed that an attack on the UPU is by extension an attack on the entire Urhobo.

“I am particularly troubled by reports of attacks on the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) House at Okere-Urhobo, which also resulted in injuries to some Urhobo youths. Such acts are deeply regrettable, as the UPU represents the heritage and identity of the Urhobo people worldwide. An attack on the UPU is, by extension, an attack on the entire Urhobo Nation. I urge the authorities to investigate these incidents thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“In maintaining peace and security, it is important that security agencies remain neutral, fair, and proactive, in order to prevent escalation. The Urhobos of Warri, like all citizens, deserve protection from the Nigerian state. I also stress that security measures must always prioritise dialogue, trust-building, and reconciliation, as these are the surest safeguards against a recurrence of conflict.

“Finally, I call on all stakeholders; traditional leaders, community elders, youth groups, and political actors, to join hands in fostering unity, peace, and mutual respect. It is equally important that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concludes the Supreme Court-ordered delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, as this will help address longstanding grievances and lay a stronger foundation for peaceful coexistence. Together, we can sustain the bonds of brotherhood and build a future anchored on justice and harmony,” he stated.

