UPU Reacts To Brewing Crisis Between Itsekiris, Urhobos In Warri South

LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The apex Social Cultural Body of the Urhobo People World Wide, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has reacted to the brewing crisis between the Urhobos and Itsskiri in Warri South LGA of Delta State.

The Group in a statement signed by Olorogun (Barr). Ese Gam, the President General of Urhobo Progress Union lamented that it is very unfortunate that such reports are emanating at this period of time that they are looking forward to promoting peaceful existence with other ethnic groups in Nigeria, adding that the Urhobos are peaceful people and overtime they have demonstrated this haven-Like character wherever they go or whoever they accommodate.

He explained that the reported clash between his people and their neighbouring Itsekiri tribe is not palatable as they have lived in peace with them for centuries.

The PG however pointed out that they are studying the matters on discourse and are ready to do everything to protect their people no matter what, stressing that they are no longer ready to stand and watch these incessant attacks repeat itself again.

“However, we wish to maintain that we are studying the matters on discourse and we are ready to do everything to protect our people no matter what and we are no longer ready to stand and watch these incessant attacks repeat itself again.

“We want to implore all stakeholders to sheath their sword and embrace peace as it is the best way forward. We call on all Urhobo sons and daughters to remain calm and maintain law and order. We urge you to not take Laws into your hands as our Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is a man of Peace. Let love lead in our state,” the statement read.

