UPU Election 2027:  Onameruaye, Ewherido React To Zik Gbemre’s Attack On Ohwofa

LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Few days to Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) national body elections, there have been several write-ups and comments on abilities of contesting candidate to perform should they be elected?

Recall that Zik Gbemre on his face book write-up has queried what qualifies Olorogun Simeon Owhofa to fit for President-General Of UPU to replace the incumbent Ese Gam Owe that warrants the loudening noise in campaigns for Ohwofa and his team by a section of Urhobo people?

“We are told Ohwofa was President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos but how well does that count to qualify him to be the UPU PG Urhobos earnestly desire? Where is Ohwofa when Okuama was burnt, her people killed and leaders in military dungeon.

“Where were Michael Igini and co when Okuama was burnt? Has any of them made any public statements on the Okuama and Aladja Ogbe-Ijoh crises?

“None of them has identified with locals to resolve issues affecting Urhobo. Ohwofa and Michael Igini never made any public statement on Warri Federal Constituency delineation that recently led to the death of a youth leader in Iyara, Okere-Urhobo Warri Kingdom.

“Are Ohwofa, Igini and co looking for self glorification or really concerned about making the difference in the development of Urhoboland? I am not convinced these are serious people looking for attention,” he stated.

Reacting to Zik Gbemre’s condemnation of Ohwofa and his team, a United States based Urhobo indigene, Dr Emmanuel Onameruaye commended the writer’s write-ups and struggle for the Urhobo people, especially the less fortunate ones.

He, however, has some some contrary views to those Zik Gbemre have espoused in this write up.

According to him, “firstly, although you have used the term “messiah” metaphorically, I do not think we are looking for a “messiah” for the Urhobo people or even UPU as an organization. Given the political economy of Nigeria and Urhoboland, I do not think we can even talk of a messiah for Urhoboland. The PG of UPU does not have the authority and resources to be a “messiah” for the Urhobo people, even if it is assumed we need one. What UPU needs is a good leader who is also a good manager at the same time.

“From my knowledge of Chief Simeon Ohwofa, I think he possesses most of the desirable qualities of a good leader and a good manager. These qualities include drive, resilience, integrity, honesty, a desire to learn, confidence, positivity, communication skills, listening skills, creativity, innovation, empathy, an eye for talent, ability to delegate and motivate, strategic mindset, ability to embrace and lead change, visionary, adaptability, flexibility, openness to new ways of looking at things, decisiveness, setting good example, attunement to modern technology, etc.

“Secondly, I do not think that the “overriding qualification to hold positions in UPU is unwavering patriotism to the Urhobo cause”, because patriotism – the feeling of love, devotion, and a sense of attachment to one’s country or state or group – is subjective and difficult to measure or compare. The fact that some people do not express their “patriotism” openly does not make them less patriotic than those who “market” or publicize their patriotism like those who wear MAGA hats in the USA.

“There should be no “overriding qualification” but a set of qualifications including, but not limited to, contributions to the development of Urhoboland, educational background, leadership and management skills and experience, network, net worth, etc. Again, I think Chief Ohwofa scores high on these qualifications.

“Thirdly, I do not think that the allegation that Chief Ohwofa may not have spoken openly or forcefully on the killings at Uwherun and the Okwuama crisis automatically disqualifies him. As you are aware, there are various conflict management styles. Some people use quiet diplomacy or work through the organizations they belong (such as USC or UHS) which could sometimes be more effective.

“Finally, if we are looking for a “perfect” or “optimal” leader for the UPU, we may never get one. In economics, because we cannot attain “Pareto optima” in practice, we settle for the “second-best” solutions. In the past UPU leaders were “recruited”, but these days, they are “elected”. In the upcoming election, let the “best” candidate be elected without interference by the Delta State government, bribing of delegates and primordial sentiments.

“In fact, the candidates should be subjected to a televised debate before the election. I also think the UPU should return to the “recruitment” system of the past because the election system does guarantee that the best candidate will emerge as the winner. One of the reasons for the great success of China is that the leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party are selected (not elected) through a rigorous selection process. Perhaps, we can learn from the CCP.”

Adding his voice to that of Dr Emmanuel Onameruaye, Vanguard Columnist, Francis Ewherido who said he has known him for the past fifteen years, disclosed that Ohwofa is a key figure in Urhobo Historical Society (UHS)

“Sir, I can’t speak for Igini because I am not close to him and he’s not even in the race anymore, but I will speak for Ohwofa because I have known him personally for 15 years. To start with, Ohwofa is a key figure of UHS. Zita can inform you better about his enormous contributions to UHS.

“On Uwheru and herdsmen issue, it’s not everything you talk about in a WhatsApp group. If you are close to an Uwheru person, ask him privately about Ohwofa.

“On Okuama, Urhobo Social Club, where he’s the chairman of the board trustees, donated a cow and other food items to the IDP Camp. He’s one of those to me that I am relying on to support us on the Okuama rebuilding project.

“He’s an ‘ochuko’ meaning helper of many Urhobos in Lagos. I can’t mention names in public.

It was during his time as the president of Urhobo Social Club that we bought a land in Abijo GRA, Lagos, to build Urhobo House. He personally paid the N35m for the land before the club later refunded the money after members redeemed their pledges. That land is worth at least N200m, if not 300m, today. I can go on and on. On Ohwofa as the next UPU PG, I stand,” he pledged his support to Ohwofa.”

