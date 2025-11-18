UPU Election 2025: Stop Dragging The Governor’s Name Into False Endorsement

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In recent days, we have observed a troubling pattern of misinformation being circulated regarding the forthcoming UPU Election slated for 5th December 2025.

Some individuals, driven by desperation and personal ambition, have resorted to invoking the good name of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, F.O. JP, falsely claiming that he has endorsed the return of the incumbent UPU executive.

These claims are false, irresponsible, and completely unacceptable. The Governor has not endorsed any candidate. The Governor has not bankrolled any aspirant. The Governor has not instructed any group to influence or induce traditional rulers or President-Generals. Those spreading such propaganda must desist immediately.

His Excellency is the Governor of all Urhobo sons and daughters, not the patron of any aspirant. He is fully committed to neutrality, fairness, and the democratic rights of delegates to choose the leaders they believe will best serve the Urhobo nation.

The attempt to drag his name into factional politics is not only mischievous, but also an insult to the dignity of our revered Urhobo traditional rulers, our President-Generals, and the integrity of the UPU as an institution.

As the election draws closer, we expect delegates to freely cast their votes for candidates of their choice without intimidation, manipulation, or the weaponization of false endorsements.

Let it be known: The UPU is not for sale. The Urhobo nation cannot be deceived. The Governor’s name must not be used as a political bargaining chip. The delegates have the final say, and their will must prevail.

We urge all aspirants to focus on presenting their ideas, vision, and character to the Urhobo people rather than using cheap tactics, lies, and fabricated endorsements. The Urhobo nation deserves maturity, truth, and respect, not political desperation wrapped in deception. Let every mischief maker be warned; Desist now. Urhobo is watching. Delta State is watching. History is watching.

Urhobo ovuo vo!

