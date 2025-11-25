Unveiling Of National Counter-Terrorism Plan Is Significant Milestone In Strengthening Nigeria Security-Dafinone

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has applauded the recently unveiled National Counter-Terrorism Centre’s Strategic Plan (2025–2030), describing it as a significant milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and enhancing national resilience.

The distinguished senator made the remark in Abuja when he joined the Senate President, top security chiefs, and other distinguished national leaders at the official launch of the comprehensive strategic plan. The event, organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), brought together security experts, policymakers, and key stakeholders to chart a unified and forward-looking roadmap for combating terrorism and violent extremism across the country.

According to the lawmaker, the new strategic framework places strong emphasis on improving intelligence coordination, strengthening operational capacity, and promoting community-based approaches to peacebuilding—elements he believes are critical to addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

“This development is commendable. It is a major step forward in strengthening Nigeria’s security framework and national resilience,” he said.

Senator Dafinone reaffirmed his commitment to supporting national initiatives aimed at protecting citizens and fostering stability in all parts of the country.

“I remain committed to supporting initiatives that improve safety, protect our communities, and reinforce the structures that keep our nation secure. Together, we will build a safer and more resilient Nigeria,” he added.

The unveiling of the 2025–2030 Strategic Plan marks what many observers describe as a renewed and coordinated effort to bolster Nigeria’s counter-terrorism capacity and strengthen collaboration among security agencies, communities, and government institutions.

