Unknown Assailants Rape, Murder A Young Woman In Her Asaba Apartment

LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Unknown assailants have reportedly raped, robbed, and murdered a young woman, Miss Chinagozorm Lucy Eze, in her apartment in Asaba, Delta State.

The incident occurred two days ago, causing serious tension in the area. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the report in a text message sent to our correspondent.

His message read: “Murdered, yes. Rape, no, because there is no evidence to show that.”

Meanwhile, a group known as the Initiative for Social Rights Concerns and Advancement (ISRCA), also called “No Justice, No Peace,” on Saturday urged the Delta State Police Command, led by CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of Miss Chinagozorm Lucy Eze.

The ISRCA National Coordinator, Comrade (Amb.) Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, said in a statement made available to our correspondent in Warri:

“This crime should not go unnoticed or unpunished, particularly in the state capital, Asaba.”

The group, advocating for justice in the case, added:

“The police should by now be conducting interrogations of residents, colleagues, and close friends to gather pertinent information that could yield actionable leads.”

According to the group: “The situation is not good and should raise serious concerns for everyone, especially residents of Asaba.”

DailyPost

