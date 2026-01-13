Ughelli Monarch, Olori Hail Oborevwori On Otovwodo Flyover 

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi III, has commended Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for embarking on the construction of Otovwodo Flyover project, describing it as a landmark intervention that will permanently transform Ughelli into a modern metropolis.

The monarch gave the commendation on Monday at his Palace after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Otovwodo Flyover in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, while welcoming the Governor and other dignitaries to Ughelli.

He said the project represents a major milestone in the development of the kingdom, noting that development directly translates to improved quality of life for the people.

HRM Oharisi III, who spoke through the Otota (Spokesman) of Ughelli Kingdom, Chief Peter Akpofure, praised Governor Oborevwori’s visionary leadership and commitment to the progress of Ughelli Kingdom, highlighting completed strategic roads around the Otovwodo axis which, according to him, have significantly eased perennial traffic congestion.

He also acknowledged the construction of other roads in the kingdom, and the Governor’s appointment of sons and daughters of Ughelli Kingdom to strategic positions, describing these as actions that have uplifted communities across the area.

“This flyover bridge will forever change the face of Ughelli and will be remembered and appreciated by generations yet unborn,” the monarch said, while offering prayers for divine guidance, resources and human support for the Governor to succeed in office. He further pledged the cooperation and loyalty of the Ughelli people to the Oborevwori administration.

Responding, Governor Oborevwori thanked the monarch and the people of Ughelli Kingdom for the warm reception and continued support, describing the traditional institution as a key stakeholder in grassroots development.

He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to sustain the delivery of impactful infrastructure projects across the state, noting that the Otovwodo Flyover was designed to improve traffic flow, enhance safety and boost economic activities in Ughelli, in line with his administration’s MORE Agenda.

In a related development, the Governor also visited the Ughelli residence of industrialist and political leader, Olorogun Morrison Olori, founder of the Ukodo Nation Political Support Group.

During the visit, Olori and members of the group commended the Governor for his development initiatives across the state and assured him of their continued support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

