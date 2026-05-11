Oborevwori Celebrates Survival Of Pastor Oritsejafor, Arcbishop Omobude Survival From Air Incident

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LAGOS MAY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared that any politician who undermines or disrespects fathers of faith is heading for doom, stressing that spiritual leaders occupy a vital place in the destiny and stability of society.

Oborevwori stated this on Sunday during a special thanksgiving service at the Word of Life Bible Church, Warri, held in honour of renowned clerics, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and Archbishop Felix Omobude, following their survival from a recent air incident.

Delivering an emotional goodwill message at the service,Oborevwori celebrated the faith, leadership, and impact of Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, describing him as a spiritual father whose influence has transformed lives across the world.

He said: “Today, I am standing before our Fathers of Faith, and I feel deeply honoured to be here. Yesterday, I told my Deputy Governor that we must attend this celebration because this is not a funeral gathering but a celebration of God’s faithfulness and mercy”.

The Governor who was accompanied by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; and other top government functionaries, recalled his long-standing relationship with Oritsejafor.

While noting that he had always held the cleric in high esteem because of his contributions to the body of Christ and society at large, he said; “I made it a duty to honour Papa’s invitation because of the role he continues to play in the body of Christ and in the lives of many people”.

Oborevwori said the presence of Fathers of Faith from different places at the thanksgiving service reflected the immense impact Oritsejafor had made over the years through ministry and mentorship.

He further disclosed that he deliberately left home early to ensure he arrived at the church service on time, stressing that the occasion was one he could not afford to miss.

Reflecting on his political journey, the governor said God remained faithful through all the challenges and court cases he faced, adding that; “we thank God for preserving him and Archbishop Felix Omobude. We cannot imagine what the story would have been if God had not intervened”.

Oborevwori commended Oritsejafor for his commitment to Delta State, Nigeria, and the Christian faith, noting that the cleric had raised men, women, and children who were positively impacting society globally.

He also emphasized the need for believers to emulate spiritual leaders and uphold the values they teach, while reiterating the importance of honouring Fathers of Faith.

“Fathers of Faith continue to pray for us and encourage us to do more for the people. Any politician who undermines Fathers of Faith is doomed because spiritual guidance and prayers are very important in leadership,” the governor declared.

He revealed that before leaving his former political party, he consulted spiritual leaders for prayers and blessings, expressing gratitude for what he described as God’s continued faithfulness in his political journey.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor recounted several near-death experiences in his life, saying God had repeatedly preserved him from tragedy. “I can’t explain it, but I know God loves me and He is a good God,” he said.

Oritsejafor recalled how he declined repeated pressure to board a helicopter arranged for him some years ago, only for the aircraft to later crash after takeoff.

He also narrated another incident during a trip to Lagos when a passenger allegedly threatened to blow up a plane before security operatives intervened.

The cleric further disclosed that on another occasion, passengers onboard a private aircraft suddenly struggled to breathe after the cabin allegedly filled with carbon dioxide.

According to him, the pilot later explained that a strange popping sound heard midair should ordinarily have resulted in an explosion, yet the aircraft landed safely in Lagos.

In his sermon at the thanksgiving service, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey described the event as evidence of God’s divine preservation and protection over His people.

He said even experts abroad could not fully explain the incident, insisting that God alone preserved the lives of the church leaders.

According to him, thanksgiving remains a powerful acknowledgement of God’s faithfulness, adding that throughout scripture, God had continually shown Himself as the defender and covering of His children.

He prayed that just as God averted tragedy for the church leaders, every plan of death or calamity against God’s people would likewise be cancelled, declaring that God had once again said “No” to death.

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