Ughelli Monarch Lauds Initiative Of 3rd Edition Of Advocate Annual Lecture Series  

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LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Ojakovo, Oharisi III has commended the initiative of the Third Edition of Advocate Annual Lecture Series, describing it as a timely platform for intellectual engagement on critical national issues.

The Monarch made the commendation when a delegation from Advocate Publication Ltd, led by its Managing Director and Publisher, Mr. Shedrack Onitsha, paid him a courtesy visit to formally inform him of the programme and extend an official invitation. He wished the organisers a successful outing and prayed for the growth of Advocate Annual Lecture Series to an international event. He endorsed the forthcoming 3rd edition of the Advocate Annual Lecture Series, just as he expressed his readiness to attend the event.

The Advocate Annual Lecture Series, organised by Advocate Publication Ltd, publishers of Advocate Newspaper, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Wetland Hotel, Ughelli, Delta State.

Themed “From Ballot to Patronage: Why Electoral Victory Fails to Deliver Good Governance in Nigeria,” the lecture will examine the disconnect between electoral success and effective governance, with a focus on issues such as patronage politics, weak institutional oversight, and the need for reforms to strengthen accountability.

The event will feature renowned international conference speaker and governance advocate, Charles Apoki, as keynote speaker, while respected scholar and community leader, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, will chair the occasion.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is expected as Special Guest of Honour, alongside Senator Ede Dafinone and businessman and political leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, who will serve as Guests of Honour.

Other discussants billed for the event include Barrister Omemiroro Ogedegbe, CSP Omosetemi Agbede-Zuokumor, and Chief Monday Ogheneruona Itoghor, with veteran journalist, Olorogun Abraham Ogbodo serving as moderator.

Organisers say the annual lecture series continues to provide a credible platform for robust dialogue on governance and national development, bringing together policymakers, professionals, and thought leaders to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

The endorsement by the Ughelli monarch is seen as a major boost to the event, as preparations intensify for what promises to be a high-profile gathering of stakeholders across Delta State and beyond.

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