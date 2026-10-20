Uduaghan’s Death Is A Profound Loss To Family, Delta And Nigeria-Onuesoke

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LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (NEWSRNAGERS)-Businessman and social commentator Chief Sunny Onuesoke ,has mourned the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, describing his passing as a profound loss to his family, Delta State and Nigeria. Uduaghan died on Monday morning, October 19, 2026, according to a statement issued on behalf of his family by Toju Anire Uduaghan.

In a condolence message, the former gubaernatorial aspirant of Delta Sstate described the late former governor as a revered patriarch, father figure and elder statesman whose life combined family devotion with public service.

“Words are painfully inadequate to express the depth of my sorrow at the passing of His Excellency, Dr. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan. His death is a profound loss, and my heart goes out to the entire Uduaghan family at this incredibly difficult moment,” Onuesoke said in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

According to him, his passing was not only the loss of a former governor but also the departure of a family patriarch whose presence, counsel and memories would remain cherished by those who knew him.

Uduaghan served as Delta State Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007 before becoming governor in 2007. He served two terms as Governor of Delta state before leaving office in 2015.

Reflecting on his years in public office, Onuesoke who worked under Uduaghan said his contributions should be remembered beyond the positions he held, particularly through the lives he touched and the legacy he left behind.

“Public office eventually comes to an end, but the memories of a life devoted to service endure. As we grieve his departure, we must also give thanks to God for the years He granted him, the responsibilities he discharged and the legacy he leaves behind. May that legacy remain a source of strength and consolation to his family and to all who mourn him,” he stated.

Onuesoke extended his condolences to the deceased’s relatives, friends, associates, former colleagues and other Nigerians affected by his death, praying for divine comfort for the bereaved family.

“To the Uduaghan family, I pray that the Almighty God will grant you the fortitude to bear this painful loss. May He give you the strength to endure the days of grief, the peace to find comfort in cherished memories, and the grace to celebrate a life that has left an indelible mark on those who knew him. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he prayed..

In the family announcement, Toju Anire Uduaghan said the deceased’s passing had left relatives devastated, describing him as a source of strength, a beloved father, brother and uncle, and a respected elder.

The family also acknowledged his contributions to Delta State’s human and infrastructural development during his years in public service.

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