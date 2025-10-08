Two Years After October 7th: Truth Will Not Die Behind the Walls Of Gaza

Share This





















By Chief Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two years have passed since October 7, yet the world still speaks as if history began that day.

It didn’t. It began decades ago with occupation, siege, and the slow suffocation of over two million people trapped in Gaza.

For 17 years, Gaza has been under blockade for children growing up without clean water, medicine, or hope.

To talk about “violence” without naming the system that cages an entire population is to lie by omission.

Since 2023, we’ve witnessed the genocide , ethnic cleansing and near the annihilation of Gaza by Israel . As Israel destroys neighborhoods, hospitals, schools those who claim to defend “human rights. are either silent or engage in political Kabuki . The USA is not pretentious of her support of Israel’s violation of human rights and international laws

But Gaza’s voice cannot be buried. Truth survives in the courage of its doctors, journalists, and children who keep dreaming amid ruins.

On this anniversary, we remember not a single day, but a long history of suffering, resistance, and resilience.

We refuse selective empathy. We refuse erasure. We demand humanity for all.

Gaza lives. Palestine endures. Truth resists.

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, a human right lawyer writes from Lagos

