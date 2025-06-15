Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Smoking Marijuana Sitting Atop Police Patrol Van

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested two men who appeared in a viral video smoking what appeared to be marijuana while sitting on a police patrol van and making obscene gestures at law enforcement officers.

The suspects, 34-year-old Patrick Asini and 20-year-old Tega Ojo, were picked up after the video surfaced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread public outrage and prompting swift police action.

In the footage, originally shared by user @dammiedammie35, one of the young men is seen sitting atop a police patrol van bearing the inscription “Nigeria Police Force Anti-crime Patrol, Oghara Division,” while smoking.

Another voice in the background can be heard saying: “Tell them, f*** the cops, bro. Pass me some weed, man,” while flashing his middle finger towards an officer in the distance.

The video, which appeared to be shot at a car wash, quickly attracted the attention of Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who later confirmed the suspects’ arrest via his official X handle.

“The two suspects, Patrick Junior Asini, aged 34, and Tega Ojo, aged 20, in the video, have been arrested. The following exhibits were found in their possession,” Edafe tweeted on Thursday.

Items recovered from the suspects include an army khaki uniform, green beret, a face mask, an axe, a cutlass, six smartphones, four laptops, weed, weed grinders (crushers), and Rizla rolling papers, items commonly associated with marijuana consumption.

Edafe, while reiterating the command’s commitment to law and order, used the occasion to send a message about the relationship between the public and the police:

