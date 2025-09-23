Tragedy As Nine Died, Scores Injured In Delta  Multiple Auto- Crashes

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck at the Ogwashi-Uku Junction in Delta State as fatal road crashes claimed nine lives and left many others injured.

Reports indicated that the first accident resulted in the deaths of two people. However, the situation worsened when a speeding Toyota Sienna rammed into onlookers and sympathisers who had gathered to assist, killing seven more.

Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries, mostly among those present at the scene.

Community residents described the incident as avoidable, blaming lapses in traffic management. They called for stricter road safety regulations and improved enforcement to prevent future tragedies.

The crashes have reignited public debate over the urgent need for stronger traffic control and road safety measures in the state.

“If there were proper traffic management and timely intervention, this wouldn’t have escalated into such a calamity,” one eyewitness claimed.

Some eyewitnesses, including a clergyman, identified simply as Rev. Kingsley, confirmed the accident.

According to him, he encountered the scene at about 9:30 p.m. while returning to Ogwashi-Uku from Asaba, the state capital, where he had gone to minister.

He described the crashes as gruesome, stating that blood from the victims’ bodies stained the ground.

Community leaders and motorists have also called on the Delta State Government, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other relevant agencies to urgently implement stricter traffic regulations, provide adequate signage at busy junctions, and ensure rapid response units are stationed in accident-prone areas to prevent further tragedies.

As families mourn their loved ones, the Ogwashi-Uku crash stands as a painful reminder of the consequences of reckless driving and weak safety enforcement.

When contacted, the Delta State Sector Public Enlightenment Officer, Superintendent Route Commander (SRC) Patrick Obiagbo, said, “The accident we know of happened between Ogwashi-Uku and Issele-Azagba involving a truck and a transporter’s vehicle.”

Obiagbo emphasised that unless there was a separate, unreported crash elsewhere, the FRSC had no record of any deaths in the Ogwashi-Uku accident.

