Tompolo  Launches Delta State Security Trust Fund, Pledges Support For Peace, Development

LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to peace, collaboration, and sustainable development in Delta State, as he officially launched the Delta State Security Trust Fund in Asaba.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Government House, where he served as Chief Launcher, Tompolo described the initiative as a “strategic investment in peace, progress, and the protection of lives and property.”

He lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the State Security Council for their visionary leadership in institutionalizing a public–private partnership framework to tackle emerging security challenges across the state.

“Security is the cornerstone of sustainable development. No community, no investor, and indeed no government can thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity,” Tompolo said.

He noted that the Fund represents more than a financial contribution, but a long-term commitment to making Delta safer, stronger, and more secure.

Tompolo, who has been actively involved in security operations in the Niger Delta region, emphasized that effective security requires both resources and collaboration among stakeholders. He therefore urged citizens, business leaders, and community groups to contribute sincerely to the Fund’s success.

“As citizens and stakeholders, it is our collective responsibility to support this fund with sincerity and commitment,” he stated.

Pledging his personal support, Tompolo said his contribution went beyond financial value, describing it as a pledge of continued partnership and active collaboration toward a peaceful and prosperous Delta State.

He expressed optimism that with unity of purpose, Delta could build a society “where people live without fear, where children can dream freely, and where development flourishes without hindrance.”

The event, attended by top government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers, and business leaders, marked Tompolo’s first major public appearance in more than a decade, drawing wide attention from across the Niger Delta region.

