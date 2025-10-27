Tompolo Debunks Report Linking Him To Kanu’s Release, Reaffirms Tinubu’s Endorsement In 2027

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has distanced himself from publication title, “Re: Tompolo gives FG 21 days to release Nnamdi Kanu”.

Denying the publication in a statement signed Dr Paul Bebenimibo, Media Consultant to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo said, “ We wish to state unequivocally and unambiguously that, Tompolo did not author the said publication.

“ High Chief Ekpemupolo has nothing to do with the issue of Nnamdi Kanu. It is clearly the hand work of Tompolo’s enemies, who are out there to discredit and pull him down because of his stand against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta region.

“ Theseset of people has failed and will continue to fail because he will not relent in carrying out his duty to totally eradicate illegal oil activities in the region.

“We wish to reassure the Federal Government, led by our dynamic President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that Tompolo is with him and will continue to support the renewed agenda of his government.

“We wish to add that Tompolo remains firm and reafirm his endorsement of Mr President for second term and continues to work for its realisation.

“Once again, the Federal Government and the general public should ignore the said publication,” the statement read.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com