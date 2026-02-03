Tinubu, Akpabio, Other VIPs To Storm Delta As Uvwie Monarch Unveils His Biography

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-All roads lead to Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State next month, as the Philosopher-King and Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, Abe 1, JP, OON, formally unveils his biography, “Odyssey of Royalty: The Reign of Abi 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom” as well as mark the 18th coronation anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his ancestors.

Among the distinguished personalities expected at the historic occasion are the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; as well as members of the National and State Assemblies, ministers, commissioners, traditional rulers, and other eminent guests from across the country.

The occasion will be chaired by Olorogun Festus Keyamo, while the Chief Launcher is High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of the Ijaw Nation. The book will be reviewed by Professor Joe Abugu, SAN, and the Chief Host of the event is Chief Hon. Solomon Igbrakpata.

According to Chief Omafume Amurun, Media Consultant to the Ovie of the Uvwie Kingdom and a member of the organising committee, a series of activities have been lined up to mark the celebration, which begins on 7 February. These include a 21-gun salute to herald the commencement of the 18th coronation anniversary and the conferment of chieftaincy titles on about 36 deserving individuals.

On 10 February, various quarters of the Uvwie Kingdom will pay homage to the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom at his palace. This will be followed on 14 February by the landmark launch of the historic biography of His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I. On 16 February, newly installed chiefs will, in turn, pay homage to the monarch.

The celebrations will culminate on 18 February with a coronation anniversary thanksgiving Mass, after which the event will formally close with a 21-gun salute at 7:00 p.m.

The biography of His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso, which forms the centrepiece of the 18th coronation anniversary celebrations, chronicles the history of Abe I, his vision and agenda upon ascending the throne, and his sustained efforts at promoting peace and stability. The book also provides a concise historical account of the Uvwie Kingdom.

Uvwie Local Government Area, with its headquarters in Effurun – popularly described as the London of the Urhobo Nation – was created on 4 December 1996, following its excision from Okpe Local Government Area, alongside Udu Local Government Area.

There are nine (9) Etche – the traditional administrative units – within Uvwie Local Government Area, all under the leadership of the reigning Philosopher-King, His Royal Majesty Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, Abe I, JP, OON, the Ovie of the Uvwie Kingdom. His reign has ushered in an era of unprecedented transformation, marked by sustained peace, stability, and socio-economic development across the kingdom.

It was during his reign that the number of Etche was expanded from four to nine, in response to rapid urbanisation and the need to bring traditional governance closer to the people. This strategic expansion has significantly enhanced grassroots administration and community engagement within the kingdom.

The present traditional administrative units (Etche) are:

Etche R’ Alegbor

Etche R’ Ogbe

Etche R’ Ekpan

Etche R’ Ugbomro

Etche R’ Erovie

Etche R’ Ugboroke

Etche R’ Ovwori

Etche R’ Oriokpor

Etche R’ Ohore

Some of the major towns and communities within Uvwie Local Government Area include Effurun, Ekpan, Enerhen, Ugboroke, Ugbomro, and Ugborikoko, among others. The area is well connected by major road networks such as the Refinery Road, Airport Road (now Sheriff Oborevwori Road), Effurun-Sapele Road, Jakpa Road, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Road, and the NPA Expressway, among others.

Uvwie also hosts several prominent hotels, industries, and key government and educational institutions. These include BON Hotel, Bedouin Hotel, Kayriott Hotel, Wellington Hotel, the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, Nigerian Gas Infrastructure, Daewoo Nigeria Limited, Chevron Nigeria Limited, the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), and the Delta State Technical College. The Delta State Housing Estate, Ugborikoko, is also located within the local government area.

Prominent religious institutions within Uvwie include the First Baptist Church, Mercyland, the Holy Martyrs of Uganda Minor Seminary, Effurun, as well as numerous other churches spread across the kingdom.

Notably, Uvwie hosts key security and military establishments, including the 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, popularly known as Effurun Barracks; the Police Area Command, Effurun; the Nigerian Navy Hospital; and the Navy helipad and helicopter holding facility – all strategically located within the local government area.

The first airport in Delta State, situated along Airport Road, Ugborikoko, was built on Uvwie land, further underscoring the kingdom’s historical significance. Like a highly sought-after bride, this beautiful kingdom also hosts the NNPC Housing Complex, Ekpan, a testament to its strategic importance.

Uvwie is one of the twenty-four traditional kingdoms in Urhoboland and serves as a major gateway to the South-South geopolitical zone. It is bounded by Warri, Udu, Agbarho, and Okpe, placing it at the heart of regional connectivity.

Beyond physical development, the people of Uvwie are renowned for their warm hospitality, while the kingdom remains a vibrant epicentre of tradition and culture.

Consequently, Uvwie stands as one of the most industrialised areas in Nigeria, as well as a major hub for commercial, political, and socio-economic activities in Delta State.

