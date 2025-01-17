‘Tie Neck’ Cab Snatchers Besiege Delta, Edo, Strangulate Driver To Death In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police command has sent a warning signal to cab drivers to be weary of cab snatchers who use rope to tie the neck of their victims and strangle them to death before snatching their cabs. This is the latest trend of operation by criminals in Delta and Edo states.

This recent narrative by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe occurred on the 15th of December 2024, when a lady ( name withheld) reported at Ekpan Police station that on the same date while she was standing at the front of ShopRite, Effurun, Delta State two boys approached her and negotiated the sum of N50,000 and took her to one club.

“After the club, they invited a cab man, and the cab man took them to one bar at Osubi. They instructed the cab man to go to Aziza junction in Warri Sapele road. On their way the place, to her surprise, one of the suspects brought a rope from his pocket and use it to strangle the driver while on motion, while she was beaten and asked to bend her face down. After killing the driver, they dragged the driver out and then abandoned the girl in the bush.

“On the 26th December, the same syndicate also attacked another cab driver in Benin through the same method, but the cab driver was lucky to have escaped abandoning the vehicle with them.

“Consequently, on 2st of January 2025, the syndicate brought the car stolen in Benin to scrap yard in Warri for sell. The scrap dealers who suspected them, called the DPO Ekpan who came and arrested them,” DSP Bright Edafe disclosed.

According to him, the two suspects Junior Emmanuel ‘m’ age 33yrs and Julius Samuel ‘m’ age 28yrs confessed that they were serial car snatchers and were the ones who murdered the cab man at Osubi on 15th December 2024.

The two vehicles have been recovered from them.

In another development,fFollowing complaints received from residents in Ekpan, Warri and environs on the activities of a syndicate who operates at night time as keke riders and rob their passengers, the DPO Ekpan detailed operatives attached to Ekpan division to go all out and ensure that the suspects are arrested.

Subsequently, an intensive intelligence led Investigation, on 3rd January 2025, two suspects namely; Osio Emmanuel Nyerohwo ‘m’ age 28yrs, and Sabiu Adamu ‘m’ aged 26yrs were arrested at Warri Sapele road in Uvwie LGA of Delta state. Two locally made guns, thirteen live cartridges, Nine mobile phones and their operational tricycle were recovered. The suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

