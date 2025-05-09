There Is No Justification For The Collapsed Of Delta PDP-Group

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of True Justice For Deltans (TJD) has condemned the mass exodus of Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori, Former Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and all Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure to All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Group lamented that although the mass defection is shocking and painful, it however assured PDP loyalists in the state the party is working hard behind the scene to reposition PDP in the state towards winning the Presidency, Governorship and other electoral positions in 2027.

The President of TJD Mr Freeborn Oghenero and Secretary General George Amremu in a statement made available to our correspondent said it is unbelievable that the great actors of Delta PDP defected to APC within a twinkle of an eye without considering the sacrifices they put into building the party and nurturing till the last moment of their defection.

“The current actors of the present PDP today who have defected to APC are the loyalists who grew through the ranks. They contributed all their resources to build and nurtured the party to great height. One is wondering where are PDP leaders like Former Delta State Governor Chiefs James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Chief Sunny Onuesoke and Chief Fred Majemite among other PDP founders and leaders?

“Also, very crucial is how former members of the PDP who defected to the APC long ago, either because of Okowa or the emergence of Oborevwori as a governor, would take their entry into the APC. Some APC members have already drawn the battle line against the new APC members from the PDP, saying the actual battle against them will start after the governorship primaries,” the Group disclosed.

Despite the setback, the Group urged members to be steadfast and focuse, stressing that PDP as a party has weathered greater storms and have decided to leave their fate in the hands of God.

The Group described the defectors as bunch of deceivers who are scrambling for their own stomach instead of the betterment of the suffering masses, stressing that their defection will not add cup of garri to any Deltan Or add any value to the people of Delta state?

PDP doesn’t need to engage the expensive time on defectors. The remaining members should forge ahead in building the party by according credible members priority.

“PDP is on a mission to reclaim it mandate come 2027. We want more people to defect so that possession will reach us.

