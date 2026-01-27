Suspected Cultist In Police Net For Alleged Killing Of His Friend Over $1000 Yahoo Deal (Watch Video)

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Gare, for allegedly killing his friend, Courage, over a dispute linked to internet fraud activities.

In a video posted on X by Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, the police described the incident as a tragic and avoidable case driven by anger, illicit substance intake, and a criminal lifestyle.

“This is quite on a sad note. We have warned twice or three times this year alone on the increasing rate of unnecessary murder cases we are recording due to hot temper, issues that can be avoided, and intake of illicit substances,” Edafe said.

According to him, the suspect and the victim were involved in internet fraud and had a conflict over a transaction.

“Today we are with a suspect who allegedly murdered his friend and former roommate. They were into the business of internet fraud and somehow they had a transaction conflict. One thing led to another, they confronted the late guy, they had a fight, and they used something that looked like a small shovel or battle axe on the head of the victim,” he stated.

Edafe said the police are still searching for the weapon, which the suspect reportedly threw away while trying to evade arrest.

During the interview, the suspect identified himself as Gare, also known as “Oghenegare,” and said he is 28 years old. He admitted to being an internet fraudster.

When asked about his relationship with the victim, Gare said, “For many years, sir. Yes, he was my childhood friend.” He identified the victim as a 25-year-old Courage.

Explaining what led to the fight, Gare said, “He logged me out from work. He said the work was supposed to pay almost $1000. I asked for the login, but he refused to give me.”

During questioning, Gare claimed membership of a cult group, mentioning “Aiye,” which he also referred to as “Black Axe.”

He also admitted owning a small, sharp shovel, which he said he bought for about ?7,000 and kept “in case of thieves.”

He denied intending to use the axe to kill anyone but admitted that he struck Courage with the weapon twice while fighting with the deceased.

Edafe confirmed that the victim, Courage, was 25 years old.

“A vibrant young 25-year-old man gone just like that because of $1,000, anger, and a fraudulent life,” he said.

The police spokesperson urged parents to take responsibility for their children’s upbringing.

“Please, if you are a parent or an intending parent watching this video, ensure that you bring up your children rightfully. Bring them in the way of the Lord. Bring them in such a way that they will not go into things that will cause them trouble and lead to their family’s death,” he said.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.

