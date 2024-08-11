SURROGACY: Ejovi issues 7 Days Ultimatum To Ex-Wife, Emily Apiloko To Retract Media Report

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Johnbull Ejovi has issued seven days ultimatum to his ex wife, Emily Apiloko to retract her story on BBC where she linked his name to her surrogacy journey or be prepared to meet him in court for defamation of character.

Chief Ejovi said he is not in anyway against surrogacy, but against the deceit of his ex wife Emily Apiloko, attempts to trap him with twins he knows nothing about how they were conceived.

According to him, he never planned with Emily to do a surrogacy with her when those children were conceived, he never gave his sperm to “Meet the Surrogate Mothers Agency” or any affiliated hospital for that purpose, so why is Emily and the Meet the Surrogate Mothers Agency parading him as the father of Emily’s twins?

Reacting to her remarks on BBC, Chief Ejovi alleged that Emily bought those children from Meet the Surrogate Mothers Agency, adding that he Chief Ejovi does not want to be linked to that crime.

While recalling that his ex wife, Emily Apiloko pleaded for time to change her name and names of the children from Ejovi three years ago, he expressed surprise to now see her on BBC still linking him to the journey of her “so called surrogate story”.

Chief Ejovi alleges that Emily travelled to Lagos June 1st 2021 claiming she was going to harvest her eggs for her to start their surrogacy journey, only for her to call him that the hospital/agency offered to give her babies abandoned with a surrogate mother and claimed after few days that she had set of twins.

“It is obvious she bought the children, which of course, she admitted at Alagbon Police Station in Lagos that I did not donate sperm and she did not donate egg. So it is obvious that she bought those children.

“I have grown up children before I married Emily. Today, I am a grandfather. I cannot be part of crime of buying children at my age”, he said.

Meanwhile, Ejovi had in an adversarial, titled legal notice/disclaimer signed by him published 25th September, 2021 said; “myself and my wife Emily Ejovi have no children together.

“The children she purportedly have either via her self planned surrogacy or babies buying, who she named Ejovi Oromena Mayjane and Ejovi Oghenemaro Marvel or any other name are not my children and so cannot be bearing my name.

“I am not the father of these children as I was not the donor of the sperm and also did not sign any adoption papers, nor was my wife ever pregnant to my knowledge.”

Continuing, Chief Ejovi said: “I will put her on strict grounds to proof if she continues to claim I am the father of her twins.

“Her allegation in her BBC broadcast that her Mother in-law was insulting her of being barren is obviously not my mother because my mother died 20 years before I got married to Emily”.

