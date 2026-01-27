Super Eagles Captain Ndidi’s Father Dies In Auto-Crash In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has lost his father, Sunday Ndidi, who died in a road accident on Tuesday.

The late Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, was said to have been involved in a traffic accident in Umunede, Delta State.

He was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, also in Delta State, where he was confirmed dead.

Ndidi’s club, Besiktas, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement released on Tuesday via their official X account.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” the club said.

“May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”

The death comes months after Ndidi captained Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he also scored his first international goal for the Super Eagles.

While celebrating his headed goal against Tunisia in Nigeria’s second group match, the midfielder paid tribute to his late father and referenced his admiration for former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo.

“The celebration came from my dad because he was always talking about Kanu Nwankwo,” Ndidi told journalists in Morocco.

“So I just thought about my dad. I had seen the video before, but it came to my head, and I said I was going to do it for my dad.”

Vanguard

