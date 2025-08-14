Succor For  Ibom Air Passenger As Delta Gov’s Aide Offers Her N500,000 Job, Luxury Trip

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Success, has offered a paid job and an all-expenses paid trip to Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger recently released from Kirikiri prison.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ossai announced that a monthly salary of N500,000 had been secured for Emmanson in Delta State.

The package also includes flight tickets, accommodation in a five-star hotel, a guided tour, and a ticket to the Delta Social Media Summit scheduled for August 28 in Asaba.

“I’m offering Comfort Emmanson a complimentary trip to Delta State, known as the Big Heart and Home of Global Tourism Hub.

“Additionally, a job opportunity with a monthly salary of N500,000 has been secured for her in Delta State.

“All expenses, including flight tickets, accommodation in a five star hotel, and tour costs, will be fully covered,” he wrote.

Ossai added that the trip was to help her relax after her release, saying, “I’d like to extend an invitation for her to visit Delta State and unwind after her release from Kirikiri prison.

“She won’t be disappointed as I will be giving her a good time.”

The governor’s aide urged anyone in contact with Emmanson to ask her to reach out to him directly on Instagram.

