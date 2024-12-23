Stranded Passengers Lost Valuables To Thieves As Warri-Itakpe Train Derails In Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Passengers of a train plying the Warri-Itakpe route escaped death on Sunday as the train derailed at Okpara in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the passengers were stranded following the incident that happened at about 10pm.

According to eyewitness accounts, some of the passengers got to their destinations on Monday morning.

“The incident happened at Okpara Station last night. They stole many people’s phones and other valuables when they slept at night,” a source said.

“It’s this morning that everybody began to find their way to their various destinations.”

The Nigerian Railway Corporation confirmed the incident in a statement by its spokesman, Yakub Mahmood on Monday.

Mahmood said the service will resume shortly, adding that a team of engineers is at the site of the incident to ensure the track is restored soon.

According to him, the train service will resume as scheduled on Monday afternoon.

The statement reads in part, “The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) hereby informs the general public, especially our valued passengers that ply the Warri-Itakpe route, that following the minor derailment yesterday at the Okpara station, the service will resume shortly as our team of engineers are at the site of the accident to ensure the track is restored anytime soon.

“However, Itakpe-Warri (Ujewu) train will resume as scheduled in the afternoon today.

“All inconveniences caused as a result of the minor derailment is highly regretted.”

