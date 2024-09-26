Speaker Re-Affirms Delta Assembly Dedication In Enacting New Laws Aim At Improving Well-Being Of Deltans

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, has reaffirmed the Assembly’s dedication to enacting laws aimed at improving the well-being of citizens across the state. He made this pledge during a meeting with members of the Delta Online Publishers’ Forum (DOPF) at the Assembly complex in Asaba on Wednesday, 25th September 2024.

Guwor, in his remark, underscored the Legislature’s critical role as the core of democracy, noting that it is the only government arm comprised of elected representatives entrusted with making laws to ensure peace, order, and good governance.

He highlighted that under his leadership, the current Assembly has passed several key bills, many of which have already been signed into law by the Governor. Further assurring that the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, chaired by Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, is actively ensuring these laws are effectively implemented.

Speaking on contemporary challenges such as housing, transportation, and the rising cost of living, the Speaker clarified that these matters largely fall under the Executive’s jurisdiction. However, he expressed the Assembly’s readiness to collaborate with other arms of government to address these pressing issues.

Guwor commended the Delta Online Publishers’ Forum for its role in the state’s development, calling the media a crucial pillar of democracy. He stressed the importance of a strong relationship between the Assembly and the media to ensure accurate and timely dissemination of legislative activities.

“We encourage the media to seek clarifications on legislative matters directly from the Assembly to prevent misinformation and stop the spread of fake news,” Guwor added.

The Speaker also reassured the DOPF of the Assembly’s commitment to addressing the needs of Delta residents and praised the media’s efforts in fostering balanced and transparent reportage of legislative processes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the DOPF, Emmanuel Enebeli, praised Guwor’s dynamic leadership during the first year of the 8th Assembly, commending the legislative strides made and the smooth cooperation with other government bodies, particularly in advancing the administration’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

Enebeli also lauded the Assembly’s efforts to address security concerns, specifically the farmer-herder clashes impacting farming communities, but he urged more action on this front.

“The ongoing clashes between farmers and herders have disrupted agricultural activities and worsened food insecurity in several parts of the state. While we appreciate the Assembly’s efforts, more needs to be done to ensure farmers can access their lands safely, especially in areas like Ughelli North, Ethiope East, Ukwuani, and Ika South Local Government Areas,” he remarked.

He also called for the activation of the Delta State Community Security Agency law, which was passed in 2020, to bolster security in rural communities. The Forum, additionally, urged the Assembly to enact laws compelling local government authorities to prioritise waste management, as improper disposal and blocked drainage systems continue to pose serious environmental risks.

Addressing the housing crisis in Asaba, the DOPF Chairman called for legislative action to regulate exorbitant rent prices, which have become a significant burden on residents. He emphasised the importance of affordable housing solutions for both locals and potential investors. Enebeli also touched on transportation issues, advocating for the introduction of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) buses and tricycles to lower commuting costs for residents.

The Speaker was also of the DOPF’s upcoming Annual Lecture, themed “Security Challenges: Finding a Local Implementable Solution,” scheduled for 20th November 2024, and expressed the forum’s commitment to working with the Assembly to create a more secure and prosperous Delta State.

