Son Hacks Anglican Priest Father To Death In Urhobo Community

LAGOS JULY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-An Anglican priest, Rev. Isaac Umurie, was butchered to death by his 28-year-old son, Ufuoma Umurie at Okpare town in Olomu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The tragic incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Rev. Umurie, a serving priest with the St. John’s Anglican Church, Okpare-Olomu, was preparing for retirement before his son macheted him to death in his sleep.

It was gathered that after killing his father, he chased his mother with the cutlass but she managed to escape.

The suspect allegedly chased around his mother, who was attempting to rescue her husband, but escaped being macheted too.

Sources said that Ufuoma had previously attempted to kill his father.

“This is the second time Ufuoma has attacked his father. The other time, he beat him, and Okpare-Olomu vigilante held him, but the father pleaded that he should not be taken to the police station. We heard that he is not mentally stable,” a source said.

“In today’s incident, he hacked the father with a cutlass, burst his skull, and mutilated other parts of his body.

“The priest has a few years to retire. He was brought closer home because of his retirement before this unfortunate incident.”

The suspect is said to be cooling off his feet at the Otu-Jeremi Divisional Headquarters of the Delta State Police Command.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the assailant would be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

