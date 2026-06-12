JUNE 12: Oborevwori Hails Nigerians On Democracy Day, Assures Of  Greater Days Ahead

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LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, expressing optimism that the nation’s democratic journey would usher in greater prosperity and development of the country and all citizens.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori commended Nigerians for their unwavering commitment to democratic ideals and constitutional governance despite the challenges confronting the nation.

The governor described June 12 as a historic date that symbolizes the resilience, courage and determination of Nigerians in their quest for democratic rule, noting that the sacrifices of past heroes and pro-democracy activists should never be forgotten.

According to him, Democracy Day provides an opportunity for reflection on the nation’s progress, strengthening of democratic institutions and collective responsibility of citizens and leaders in building a more united and prosperous country.

Oborevwori said democracy remains the best form of government because it guarantees the people’s right to participate in the governance process and promotes accountability, transparency and the rule of law.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting democratic institutions and leaders at all levels, while embracing peace, tolerance and national unity as essential ingredients for sustainable development.

The governor also expressed confidence in the future of the country, stating that ongoing reforms and the commitment of leaders across the federation would ultimately yield positive results for the people.

“On this Democracy Day, I congratulate all Nigerians and commend their steadfast belief in democratic governance. We must remain hopeful and united as a nation. With collective effort, patriotism and commitment to national development, greater days are certainly ahead for our country,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Delta State through the implementation of people-oriented policies, infrastructure development and programmes under his administration’s MORE Agenda, aimed at improving the welfare and living standards of Deltans and residents.

He called on citizens to remain law-abiding and continue to support government initiatives designed to foster growth, peace and sustainable development across the state and the nation at large.

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