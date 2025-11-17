SNEPCo MD Ronald Adams Inducted Fellow Of Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) at the weekend inducted the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Ronald Adams and 19 others as Fellows for outstanding contributions to the profession.

They were accorded the highest honour of the Society at its 55th conference and annual general meeting held on Saturday November 15th in Enugu. NSChE National President, Bayo Olarewaju-Alo, advised them to continue “to inspire younger engineers, shape industrial polices and drive sustainable growth through innovation and ethical practice.”

Responding on behalf of the inductees, Ron expressed gratitude for the honour and pledged that they would justify the confidence reposed in them. He said: “Chemical Engineers are needed today more than ever before. As society evolves at a rapid pace, we need these professionals to make sense of it all and prepare us for challenges in the energy sector and beyond.”

He added: “SNEPCo shares the vision of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers and supports members in the company through trainings and the wider body in the pursuit of its mission. The partnership will continue.”

A few months ago, the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) presented an Award of Excellence to Ron, for his visionary leadership in deep-water production.

Ron has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of the West Indies and an international MBA, with specialization in Strategic Planning from Herriot-Watt University, Edinburgh. He has held several leadership roles in his native Trinidad and Tobago, and made history on August 1, 2021, when he became the Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic LNG of Trinidad and Tobago, the first local to hold the position in its 25 years of operation.

In October last year, he arrived in Nigeria to open another historic chapter, becoming the first non-Nigerian to serve as Managing Director of SNEPCo; the company that had itself made history earlier on February 14, 2023, when Bonga, Nigeria’s first deep-water field, produced its one billionth barrel of oil.

Ronald is repositioning SNEPCo for an even brighter future as it implements the $5-billion Bonga North project.

