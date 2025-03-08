Show Of Shame:Delta Govt Suspends Two Teachers For Fighting In Classroom

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two teachers at Ibru College, Agbarha-Otor in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State have been suspended for fighting within the school premises.

Apart from their suspension, the teachers, Mr. Agofure R. and Mr. Etuh G. have been ordered to clean the staff toilets for one month.

The school’s disciplinary committee, in its report, condemned the fight as a violation of professional ethics.

Additionally, both have been recommended for transfer to other public schools, a move aimed at maintaining discipline at the school.

Beyond the school’s sanctions, they have been directed to report to the Ughelli zonal office of the Delta State Post- Primary Education Board for further action on the incident.

One of the teachers, Mr. Etuh G, has been ordered to vacate his official quarters in the school compound within a month.

The school’s principal, Mr. Akporube L.O, said Ibru College maintained zero-tolerance policy for misconduct among staff.

He reiterated the importance of discipline and professionalism in the teaching profession, stating that the institution would not condone any behaviour that undermines ethical standards.

