Shock As Chief Warrior Slumps, Dies At Reception Marking 70th Birthday Of Asagba Of Asaba

LAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a shock on Thursday during the reception marking the 70th birthday of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Epiphany Azinge, SAN, when the Odogwu (Chief Warrior) of Asaba, Obi Nwanze Oduah, slumped and reportedly died.

According to an eyewitness, “Oduah suddenly collapsed at the reception ground, causing panic among guests and dignitaries present at the event.”

The sad incident has sent shock waves across the length and breadth of the state capital.

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was unfortunately confirmed dead by doctors shortly after his arrival,” said the witness.

As at the time of this report, details of the death are still sketchy.

Earlier, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, had described the revered monarch’s reign as one of peace and humility.

He congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Prof.) Epiphany Azinge, on his 70th birth anniversary at the thanksgiving Mass held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, West-End, Asaba, to mark the royal father’s platinum jubilee, saying the Asagba’s life is a shining testament to wisdom, integrity, and purpose.

“I am very happy for this celebration because it is important that when God takes you to a particular level in life, you come back to appreciate Him. This thanksgiving is special because it is not just another birthday; it is an offering of gratitude for seventy years of divine mercy, strength, and grace.”

The Governor said it was good for the Asagba to return thanks to God for His grace and faithfulness, having attained the biblical age of three score and ten in strength and sound health.

He extolled the life and leadership of the monarch, noting that his reign had been marked by peace, humility, and understanding.

Quoting Proverbs 16:31, the Governor described the monarch’s gray hair as “a crown of glory gained through a righteous life,” and prayed that God would continue to grant him strength, wisdom, and long life.

Earlier in his homily, the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, described the occasion as a moment of thanksgiving and reflection on a life devoted to God and humanity.

Drawing his message from Psalm 90, the Cardinal said, “The Bible reminds us that seventy is the sum of our years. It is a time to look back with gratitude and look forward with faith.”

He lauded the Asagba for his steadfast faith, wisdom, and compassion, calling him “a true monarch who has served God and humanity with love, integrity, and commitment.”

DailyPost

