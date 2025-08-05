Senator Dafinone Salutes Orogun Monarch On Official Presentation Of Staff Of Office

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central District of Delta State in the Senate, Senator Ede Dafinone, on behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, heartily congratulate His Royal Majesty, Osoukpa I, the Okpara-Uku of Orogun Kingdom on the momentous occasion of the official presentation of the Staff of Office by the Executive Governor of Delta State, ably represented by His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, on Sunday in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

He stated that the historic event marks a new chapter in the enduring legacy of Orogun’s revered traditional institution.

Dafinone who made the congratulation in a statement signed by him made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the Orogun Kingdom holds a unique and sacred place in Urhobo culture as the only kingdom that continues to uphold gerontocracy—a rare and noble tradition where the most elderly man from the Umusu quarter ascends the throne as the Okpara-Uku.

“This ancient system is a profound symbol of wisdom, longevity, and communal respect, and it continues to reflect the values of justice, humility, and ancestral reverence that define the Urhobo heritage.

“As your reign begins with the formal recognition of the Delta State Government, I pray for continued peace, unity, and progress in Orogun Kingdom. May your leadership be marked by divine health, wise counsel, and the strength to uphold the customs and aspirations of your people. Congratulations once again, Your Majesty,” he prayed.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com