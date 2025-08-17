Senator Dafinone  Salutes Ex-Delta Speaker Monday Igbuya On  His Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has heartily felicitates Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and current Delta State Representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on the occasion of his birthday.

Dafinone in a statement said Igbuya has distinguished himself as a patriotic son of Delta State, a grassroots mobiliser, and an advocate of development in the Niger Delta, adding that his wealth of experience in public service and his contributions to legislative governance remain commendable and continue to inspire young leaders.

“As a representative of Delta State in the NDDC, he has continued to bring his characteristic dedication, and vision to bear in the drive for infrastructural growth and human capital development in our region.

“On this special day, I pray for God’s abundant blessings upon his life. May he enjoys many more years in good health, greater wisdom, and renewed strength to continue his service to Delta State, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria,” he stated.

