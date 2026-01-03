Senator Dafinone  Pours Encomium On Pa Ogbetuo At  96

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State in the Senate, Senator Ede Dafinone on behalf of the great people of Delta Central heartily felicitate elder statesman of rare distinction, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, as he marks his 96th birth anniversary.

He said this remarkable milestone is a celebration of a life devoted to service, principle, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of justice and good governance in Delta State, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria at large.

According to him, Chief Ogbetuo stands tall as a respected Pan–Niger Delta leader and a steadfast advocate of accountable leadership adding that at the dawn of the current democratic dispensation, his role as former Chairman of the Delta State Elders and Leaders Forum was instrumental in providing guidance and moral direction.

“Alongside other eminent elders, and working closely with the late Pa. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, he helped shape critical interventions that strengthened democratic culture and responsible governance in our state.

“At 96, Chief Ogbetuo continues to exemplify uncommon wisdom, courage, and an uncompromising stand against corruption in governance. His forthrightness, consistency, and moral clarity have earned him enduring respect across generations, as he never hesitated to speak truth to power in defense of the common good.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Almighty God grants Chief Godwin Ogbetuo continued strength, sound health, and peace of mind. May his wealth of experience and counsel remain a source of inspiration and guidance to leaders and the younger generation, even as we celebrate his exemplary life of service,” he stated.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com