Senator Dafinone Pours Encomium On Olorogun Emerhor On His 68th Birthday Anniversary

LAGOS NOVEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has extended his warmest felicitations to Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, on the celebration of his 68th birthday anniversary.

The Senator expressed his gratitude while describing the event to marks his birthday not just another year of life but a celebration of his remarkable journey as a visionary leader and a steadfast advocate for the progress of Delta State and our nation.

“Your outstanding record in the business world remains a shining example of excellence, innovation, and integrity. Through your enterprise and leadership, you have inspired countless individuals, opened doors of opportunity, and contributed significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s corporate world. And these continue to motivate a new generation of entrepreneurs.

“Equally worthy of commendation is your stabilising and unifying role in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State. As a chieftain of our great party in the state, your wisdom, patience, and unwavering commitment to unity have strengthened the APC family and provided direction during defining moments.

“On this special day, I pray that God continues to grant you good health, renewed strength, and the grace to achieve even greater milestones. May your years ahead be filled with peace, fulfilment, and divine blessings. Congratulations once again, and happy 68th birthday!,” he stated.

