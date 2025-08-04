Senator Dafinone Pours Encomium On James Ibori On His Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central District in the Senate, Senator (Chief) Ede Dafinone has poured praises on the former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori as he celebrates his 67 years birthday.

“On this special occasion of your 67th birthday, I join family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers in celebrating a remarkable leader and statesman, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

“Your life has been a testament to resilience, courage, and an enduring commitment to the advancement of Delta State and the upliftment of the Urhobo Nation.

“As a former Governor of Delta State, your administration laid critical foundations in infrastructure, human capital development, and the political awakening of our people.

“On behalf of myself and the great people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. May the Almighty continue to grant you sound health, inner peace, and renewed strength. Happy 67th Birthday, Odidigborigbo of the Universe,” the Senator stated in a statement personally signed by him.

