Senator Dafinone Pours Encomium On Ighoyota Amori On His 73rd Birthday

LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District has poured encomium Senator (Chief) Ighoyota Amori, PhD, on the joyous occasion of his 73rd birthday.

Dafinone in statement made available to Urhobotoday described Amori as a towering figure in the national political landscape and a respected custodian of Urhobo tradition, adding that over the years, his unwavering commitment to public service, political mentorship and cultural leadership has earned him a revered place among Nigeria’s most dependable elder statesmen.

He stated that Amori’s dedication to the unity and progress of the Urhobo Nation and the development of Delta State is commendable and deeply appreciated.

Hear him, “Chief Amori remains a towering figure in our national political landscape and a respected custodian of Urhobo tradition. Over the years, his unwavering commitment to public service, political mentorship, and cultural leadership has earned him a revered place among Nigeria’s most dependable elder statesmen. His dedication to the unity and progress of the Urhobo Nation and the development of Delta State is commendable and deeply appreciated.

“As he marks this remarkable milestone, I join family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers in celebrating his life of service, impact, and resilience. I pray the Almighty God to continue to grant him good health, strength, and divine wisdom as he continues to play a critical role in shaping our politics and preserving our cherished heritage.

“Once again, I congratulate Chief Dr. Ighoyota Amori and wish him a happy and fulfilling 73rd birthday celebration.”

