Senator Dafinone Felicitates Prof. Sam Oyovbaire At 84

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Representative of Delta Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Senate Ede Dafinone has congratulated Prof Sam Oyovbaire as he celebrates his 84-years birthday.

A statement signed personally by Dafinone made available to Urhobotoday, the Senator said, On the joyous occasion of your 84th birthday, I, Senator Ede Dafinone, on behalf of the Dafinone family and the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, heartily felicitate you, our respected elder statesman, former Minister of Information, and a distinguished Okakuro of the Okpe Kingdom.

“Your life has been a testament to intellectual depth, principled leadership, and unwavering dedication to public service.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, we pray that the Almighty God blesses you with divine health, enduring wisdom, and renewed strength to continue offering leadership to our people.

“Congratulations, Sir, and Many Happy Returns!”

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com